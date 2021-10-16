A lot of users use Facebook and upload photos or videos on this social media platform. There are times when you lost the original photos that you upload online and feel like preserving them in your smartphone’s gallery. The good thing is you get the option to download everything.

Facebook has a feature which lets you transfer all your photos and videos to other platforms like Google Photos. This makes it easier to download your personal photos from popular platforms like Facebook.

The social media app lets you transfer a copy of your information to another service using the “Transfer a Copy of Your Information” tool. You get to transfer your photos, videos, posts, events and notes.

How to transfer Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos

In order to do that, you need to follow a few simple steps. Keep reading to know more.

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your smartphone and then go to the settings section by tapping on the hamburger menu which is located on the right corner.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on “Settings and Privacy.” After that, you again need to tap on “Settings.”

Select Settings.

Step 3: Scroll down until you find the “Your Information” section. Here you will see a “Transfer a Copy of Your Information” tool, tap on it and click on the “Next” button.

Step 4: You now need to choose a destination based on what you want to transfer. If you want to transfer all your Facebook photos and videos, then you can select Google Photos.

Note: Facebook gives you the option to select specific albums or photos and one can even choose to transfer all the photos/videos.

Step 5: Once you are done with the selection process, tap on the “Next” button, after which you will be required to sign in to your Google Photos account. You will be asked to give permission to Facebook to add to your Google Photos. In the end, you will be required to confirm your transfer.