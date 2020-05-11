How to transfer email data from Yahoo mail, HotMail to Gmail

How to transfer your email data to Gmail. (Image: Google G Suit) How to transfer your email data to Gmail. (Image: Google G Suit)

Gmail offers many benefits to users including Google Drive integration, scheduling email, better search, spam blocking, email segregation in the inbox and so much more. A lot of us miss out on these nifty features given we are still stuck to email service providers that do not provide the features we want actually want. If you are still using Yahoo or HotMail or any other email services but want to enjoy the features Gmail offers there are ways to migrate from these services and to Gmail without losing any of your important data.

Here’s how you can transfer email data and contacts from Yahoo mail and HotMail to Gmail.

How to transfer mail data from Yahoo to Gmail

In order to transfer all of the email data from Yahoo to Gmail, you need to log-in to your Gmail account on a computer system or open gmail.com on your phone’s browser and request the web version of the website. Once you are logged in, click on the ‘Settings Gear’ icon at the top-right corner of the Gmail inbox to reveal a drop-down menu.

Transfer Yahoo mail data to Gmail. (Image: screenshot/Gmail) Transfer Yahoo mail data to Gmail. (Image: screenshot/Gmail)

Now click on ‘Settings’ and select ‘Accounts and Import’ tab available near the top of the Settings page. Now click on ‘Import mail and contacts’ and enter your Yahoo email address in the prescribed input box and click ‘Continue’. Gmail will find your Yahoo address and open a new window to let you log-in into your Yahoo account. After you have signed in, you will be asked to grant permission to transfer email data. Click on ‘Agree’ and close the window.

Also read | Gmail tips: How to schedule mails on Gmail [step-by-step guide]

Now, back on the first window, select what you want to import. You can import both contacts and emails from Yahoo Mail to Gmail. Click on ‘Start import’ and click ‘Ok’ to finish the import.

Transfer mail data from HotMail to Gmail

Transfer Hotmail email data to Gmail. (Image: Screenshot/Gmail) Transfer Hotmail email data to Gmail. (Image: Screenshot/Gmail)

The procedure to transfer mail data from HotMail to Gmail is the same you followed for Yahoo to Gmail. You need to go to Gmail Settings > Accounts and Import > Import mail and contacts > enter your HotMail address. Now log-in into your HotMail account in the new window that pops up and grants the permission. Close this window and select whether you want to transfer contacts, mail data, or both in the previous window. That’s it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd