How to subscribe to a YouTube channel by following these steps

Youtube is a video platform that has countless number of videos. One of the oldest online video platforms is still our go-to app when we want to search for any information alongside Wikipedia and Google. With the Covid-19 pandemic making us stay at home for over four months, many of us have resorted to Youtube videos to learn how to cook, how to fix something on our own, tips and tricks to use a particular video app or review our options before buying any gadget to make our ‘work from home’ easy.

While scrolling through Youtube we come across some interesting videos like highlights of a nail-biting cricket match or an interesting workout video. However, after watching the video or closing the app we struggle to find similar videos to entertain or educate ourselves. Subscribing to a particular Youtube channel helps you rewatch these videos or look at the playlist of similar videos as well.

Here’s a guide to help you subscribe to a Youtube channel:

# Whether you are using Android, iOS or a PC, just click or tap on the video of a channel you want to subscribe to.

#On a smartphone you can see a red-coloured subscribe option right next to the channel’s name. While using Youtube on your PC you will see the subscribe button below the likes, dislikes, and button options mode.

# You can subscribe to any Youtube channel you want by simply tapping or clicking on it on the subscribe option.

However, ensure that you are logged in on Youtube to add the channel to your list of subscribed channels. After you click on the subscribe option, in case you want to get notifications of new videos of the particular channel, just click on the bell icon next to it. To recall the number of channels subscribed just click on the ‘Subscription’ option on the homepage of the Youtube app which is on the bottom when using a smartphone and on the left-hand side on the web version.

