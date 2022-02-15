How to subscribe to Tata Play’s Netflix Binge combos

In January, Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) introduced new Binge Combo Plans that offered Netflix access to its subscribers. It already has separate offers as part of its Binge Service, including services such as Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sonyliv etc, along with access to the regular TV channels. For Netflix, the service has distinct combo plans, which is again clubbed with regular TV channels.

If users subscribe to the Netflix combo plan, they would be able to access the streaming service through their Tata Play Binge+ Smart set-top box or via the Tata Play Binge mobile app. The Tata Play Bing service is also available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Play Edition.

Here’s how users can access the new combo pack for Netflix, which has to be activated for their account. The advantage here is that you pay for Netflix and TV channels in one pack. For price details of all the combo plans, you can go read more here.

For new Tata Play subscribers

The first thing you need to access the new combo packs is a Tata Play subscription. In order to subscribe, follow these steps.

Visit Tata Play’s website (tataplay.com) and click on the “Not a Tata Play Customer” button on the homepage.

After that, you will be taken to another page where you have to click on the “Get New Connection” button.

On the next page, enter your personal details and select your preferred set-top box from the selection. This has to be the Tata Play Binge+ smart set-top box or the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Play Edition.

The service starts at Rs 399 per month for other OTT platforms, but the one for Netflix has a higher starting price.

Next, you can select a Netflix combo pack of your choice and activate your subscription. Some of the combos are offering Netflix along with other OTT services, though the cost varies depending on the number of devices which are supported. For instance, the plan supporting 4 devices simultaneously for Netflix costs Rs 1399 per month.

Here's what the Netflix combos look like on the Tata Play website.

For existing Tata Play Binge+ subscribers

If you are already a Tata Play Binge+ subscriber, the process is a little different:

Click on the Netflix banner on the app or website. Alternatively, you can also click on the ‘Manage Pack’ shortcut on the website/app.

Select ‘Modify your Current pack’ and go to the ‘Binge Combos’ tab.

Select Netflix in the ‘Apps’ filter.

Select the Netflix combo of your choice. You can get more details about each plan by clicking on the ‘View Details’ link on the top right.

After selection, complete payment for the package and wait for the app to confirm that payment was successful.

At this point, you will receive an activation link on your registered mobile number and/or from the home screen of your Tata Play mobile app.

Follow the link, and activate your subscription. Your subscription is complete. You should be able to access Netflix from app.

Keep in mind that some combos offer access only to the basic Netflix subscription, which means access will be limited to one device only. The combo plans which offer access to the premium subscription, which gives 4K content and support for devices will cost Rs 1200 or more, with extra cost for GST.