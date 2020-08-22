Plan to start your own podcast? Keep these 5 tips in mind

Guide for beginners starting a podcast

One good thing that the lockdown has done to us is that it has given us a lot of time to brush up our skills. While some are learning and adding new skills to their resume there are a bunch of people who have started or planning to start their own podcast. Well, this is the best time one can do what they passionately want to do. If you are planning to start your own podcast channel on whatever topic you wish, here’s a beginners’ guide for you.

Get a good microphone

If you are planning to start your own podcast getting a good microphone is the most important aspect. This will help you create a professional podcast. But the question here is, what kind of microphone is good for a podcast? The answer is – Condenser. There are many Condenser microphones available in the country from various brands like Maono, AKG, TECHTEST, among others. These microphones are available for buying on e-commerce platforms as well as offline stores.

Studio headphones is an added advantage

There are many types of headphones available in the market but to record a podcast a studio headphone is the best one to get. These headphones will help your podcast to be clear and sound better. There are several studio headphones available from brands like Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic, among others.

Try recording applications

There are many recording apps available on both Google Play store and Apple App store. One of the best recording applications is Zencastr as the app is also capable of handling echo, noise distortion. There are many other recording applications available for free such as Evernote, RecForge Pro, Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder, among others.

Use a professional editing tool

One needs to edit the recording before releasing the podcast. Not all editing tools are good for editing a podcast. Beginners will mostly look at free tools, there are many free edition tools that are almost premium-like such as Audacity, one of the best free, open-source audio editors. There are other options too like GarageBand, Power Sound Editor, Studio One, WavePad, among others. If you are looking for a premium editing tool, Adobe audition is a good option to consider.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Laptop/PC to mix audio

A good laptop or PC is a must if you want to record, edit, and distribute your podcast. Before you start recording a podcast ensure to have a capable laptop that can edit and mix the audio. A slowing laptop can be an issue in this case so a well-performing device is a must if you are planning to start your own podcast.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.