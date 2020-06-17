Wifi and mobile data slow? Few tips to boost slow internet speed quickly

Here’s how you can test your internet speeds and fix slow internet issues. (Image: Pixabay) Here’s how you can test your internet speeds and fix slow internet issues. (Image: Pixabay)

Even though the nationwide lockdown is being eased, many of us are still working from our homes. During this time we are using a lot of data for working, streaming content, playing games and more. And due to that a lot of us putting a strain on the networks and some have noticed a significant drop in the download and upload speeds.

If you think you are experiencing slow internet speeds, here’s what you can do to try and fix the issue:

How to check internet speed

Checking internet speeds on a desktop or laptop requires you to open the web browser of your choice and head to a speed testing website like speedtest.net or fast.com. There you will be able to check the download and upload speeds your internet service provider is delivering.

To check on a mobile you can head to websites like fast.com or speedtest.net and tap enable the desktop site view from the options. You can also download an internet speed testing app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Fixing WiFi speeds

* Now that you are working from home, your 2Mbps plan which maxes out at 100GB might not be able to take the workload. We recommend that you talk to your ISP first to know if you have finished your data cap and also check if you need speed more than what your current plan offers.

* Due to constantly staying online sometimes the router gets too hot and has a lot of operational issues. You can try and fix this by simply rebooting your WiFi router. If that doesn’t fix the issues, there might be a technical issue with your router, for which you will have to call your ISP to come and replace it.

* If none of the above solve your speed issues, you will need to cut down on content streaming lie listening to music, so that your WiFi can provide you speed to tackle your daily work. After finishing your work you can get back to your streaming and playing games.

* Check if your PC or any of your house member’s phones have not started updating in the background. Updates take up a lot of bandwidth.

Fixing mobile data speeds

* Check if your mobile device is getting full signals or not. Sometimes the devices don’t get proper signals due to which the internet speeds fluctuate.

* Check if you haven’t used up all your assigned data for the day. Sometimes while playing games or consuming content we do not get to know that we have used up all of our data. If your data pack has expired, you can get a booster to replenish it.

* Sometimes your phone might be connected to a far away tower even when there is a tower available closeby, due to which it might not be receiving signals properly. Thus causing issues with internet speeds. To fix this, you can simply turn on your device’s aeroplane mode and turn it off after a few seconds to help it disconnect with the previous tower and connect to the other tower. You can also restart your phone to do this.

* Mobile updates take up a lot of space and if they start happening while you are replying to an important email or doing some work, they will slow down the internet. Turn the auto-updates option in the Settings panel off and update when you are not working or let the update download and install overnight.

* If your mobile data speed is not taking an upturn after doing all of this, then there might be an issue with the device’s network settings. Try and reset them from the Settings panel to rectify the issues.

