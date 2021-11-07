scorecardresearch
How to set viewing restrictions on Netflix via parental controls

Here's how you can block access to age-restricted content on Netflix easily in a few steps.

Updated: November 7, 2021 5:41:57 pm
Here's how to use parental controls on Netflix.

Netflix has a large category of movies and shows that you and your family members can catch up on. With the convenience of multiple profiles which can let one Netflix account sit on multiple devices while maintaining the preferences of each user, giving young ones their own Netflix profile is easy.

However, not all of the content available on Netflix may be age-appropriate for your kids. This is where you can use the OTT platform’s parental controls feature to block access to particular age-restricted movies or some specific content.

Also Read |Netflix’s mobile games for Android users: Here’s how it works

Here’s how to use parental controls on Netflix to add or remove viewing restrictions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Open your Netflix account settings on a web browser

Netflix, Netflix parental controls, how to set parental controls on Netflix, how to set age restrictions on Netflix, Open your Netflix account settings on a web browser. (Express Photo)

The settings we’re about to change will not be visible directly on the Netflix app and will require a mobile or web browser page. Open any web browser and go to the Netflix account page (https://www.netflix.com/YourAccount) and sign in.

Step 2: Open the specific profile and set restrictions

Netflix, Netflix parental controls, how to set parental controls on Netflix, how to set age restrictions on Netflix, Open the specific profile and set restrictions. (Express Photo)

Once you’re signed in, you should see the list of user profiles in your account. Navigate to the profile you want to change the viewing restrictions for and hit the expanding arrow on the right.

In the subsequent options, navigate to the ‘Viewing Restrictions’ section. Here you will see a slider that you can adjust to set age-restrictions. There is also a column where you can manually block particular titles without setting and age-restrictions.

Step 3: Save your settings and exit the settings page

Netflix, Netflix parental controls, how to set parental controls on Netflix, how to set age restrictions on Netflix, Save your settings and exit the settings page. (Express Photo)

Once you have set your restrictions, press the save button and you’re good to go.

You can head back into the same settings via a browser to disable these restrictions.

