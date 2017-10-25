How to set up Google Tez for sending or receiving money over UPI

Although UPI or unified payment interface is a new way of online fund transfer across two bank accounts, it’s picking up speed with the introduction of apps like Google Tez. Unlike standard methods such as NEFT and RTGS, UPI makes it easy to send or receive money from or directly to a bank account without taking much time.

When Google announced Tez a few weeks ago, we put it to test to see how you can add a bank account, send/receive money using ‘tap for cash,’ and more. Gradually over time, we’ve come to understand that common Indians still find it difficult to get started with Google Tez.

Over the course of next few days or perhaps weeks, we’ll guide our readers on how to add, change or remove a bank account or manage UPI ID and PIN, and more. First things first, let’s take a look at these simple steps to help you get started with it:

Step 1: If you are an Android users, make sure your phone is running Android 4.4 KitKat or higher. iPhone or iPad users should be using iOS 8.2 or higher.

Step 2: Once you’ve ensured the compatibility, download and installed Google Tez app from your respective app store, i.e., Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS.

Step 3: Open the app and enter your mobile number. Google will then attempt to verify your number by sending a SMS. Enter the OTP manually or let your phone access SMS.

Step 4: Create an optional Google PIN for protection. You can choose from Google PIN and screen lock. Make sure to be connected to the Internet if you prefer Google PIN.