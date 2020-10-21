Tech tips: How to quickly set up FaceID on your iPhone

Setting up Face ID is quite a simple process and takes a few seconds to set up. (Image: Bloomberg)

We saw a number of interesting deals show up on the iPhone Xr, iPhone 11 and more during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. During this time if you were able to get an iPhone above iPhone X you might have noticed that it does not come with a Touch ID sensor but it does sport a huge notch on the top. The notch features multiple sensors that allows the phone to accurately detect faces and act as a protection layer, which Apple calls Face ID.

Setting up Face ID is quite a simple process and takes a few seconds to set up. Follow the steps below to set up Face ID on your iPhone:

* To set up Face ID, you need to first set a passcode for your device which you can do by heading into Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Passcode.

* Select if you want a four digit or a six digit passcode.

* After setting the passcode, you can head back to the Face ID & Passcode page.

* Enter your passcode and then tap on the ‘Set up Face ID’ option.

* Instructions to register your face will show up, follow them.

You can also set up an alternative Face ID for your partner to unlock your device when required. To do so follow the given steps.

* Head over to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and enter your passcode.

* There you need to tap on the ‘Set Up an Alternate Appearance’.

* Follow the onscreen instructions to register your partners face.

Note: Face ID will work with hats, scarves, glasses, contact lenses, and many sunglasses. But it will not work with masks, so during these desperate times of COVID-19, you will not be able to unlock the device using this feature most of the time and will have to rely on the good old passcode.

