How to set up and use DigiLocker on your WhatsApp

MyGov announced earlier this week that Indian citizens will soon be able to use the MyGov WhatsApp helpdesk to access DigiLocker. This service will make using DigiLocker even easier as you will no longer need to use a separate application for quickly downloading and producing your original documents like Aadhaar card, Driving license and others.

Here’s how you can easily set up DigiLocker to work with your WhatsApp account. If you have never used DigiLocker before, read more here on how to set it up.

Step 1: Save the MyGov WhatsApp helpline number

Go to your phone’s dialer application and punch in “9013151515”. Add this number to a new contact and save it with a name like MyGov or DigiLocker. Once the number is saved, you will be able to easily find it on WhatsApp.

Here’s how to save the MyGov helpline number. (Express Photo) Here’s how to save the MyGov helpline number. (Express Photo)

Step 2: Texting the MyGov helpline on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and hit the new chat button on the bottom right. In the subsequent page, tap the three-dot menu on the top-right and choose ‘refresh’ to sync your WhatsApp contact list with your phone’s contacts. This should make the recently saved MyGov helpline number available among your WhatsApp contacts.

Here’s how you can find the number you just saved. (Express Photo) Here’s how you can find the number you just saved. (Express Photo)

Tap on the search bar on top and type in the name you saved the above number by; in this case,

I searched for “DigiLocker Service” and found the number instantly. Send a “Hi” to this number and the automated services will kick in in a few seconds.

Step 3: Setting up your DigiLocker account to work with WhatsApp

A message beginning with a Namaste should greet you once you have messaged Hi. Consider this automated message as your main menu. You will see two clickable text elements towards the end of this message, one for Cowin services, and another for DigiLocker services.

You can interact with the MyGov messages as shown in the image. (Express Photo) You can interact with the MyGov messages as shown in the image. (Express Photo)

Click on DigiLocker and follow the subsequent instructions in a similar manner. If you don’t have a Digilocker account, choose No. You will be asked to bind and verify your DigiLocker account by entering your 12-digit Aadhaar number, and an OTP sent to your registered mobile number. You will have to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number without any space. This also applies if you have a Digilocker account.

Once you enter the OTP, you will get access to your account. You will be able to download the existing documents that are saved in the Digilocker. For instance, if you have your driving license and PAN card saved, then you can view those. You can also get Aadhaar details from the Digilocker.

Right now, the chatbot lets you collect the following documents from Digilocker: PAN card, Driving License, CBSE Class X Passing Certificate, Class X mark sheet, Class XII mark sheet, Vehicle Registration Certificate, Insurance Policy for two-wheelers and Insurance policy document (for life and non-life).

Once these are done, you will be able to text the helpline number to fetch any of your DigiLocker documents when needed.