scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

How to schedule messages on Telegram at a particular time

Telegram has a useful feature that lets users send messages on the date and time of their choice. Here's how can make the most out of it.

TelegramTelegram also lets users send a message without sound. (File)

In the last few years, Telegram has gained massive popularity as a viable alternative to WhatsApp. Recently, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced that Telegram users will soon be able to buy and sell usernames on a platform called Fragment.

Compared to competitors like WhatsApp and Signal, Telegram has several features up its sleeve that enhances the overall user experience. If you are someone who uses Telegram for work, personal or business, the ability to schedule messages might come in really handy. Here’s how to use the built-in schedule message feature on the platform.

Also Read |Telegram: How you can buy unique usernames via Fragment

How to schedule messages on Telegram

1. Scheduling messages is really easy. Just open Telegram and open the group or personal chat you want to send the message to.

2. Once done, type in the message you want to send and instead of clicking on the send icon on the bottom right of the screen, long tap and you will see two options.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

3. Select the ‘Schedule message’ option and Telegram will show you presets that let you send messages in the next 30 minutes, two hours or eight hours.

4. If you want to send the message at a custom time or date, select the ‘Send at specific date option’ and it will let you choose the date along with the time you want to schedule the message for.

5. Now, tap on the blue Send button and the message will be delivered at the scheduled time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:44:25 pm
Next Story

IAS officer shares cooking hack about separating coconut flesh from its shell

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement