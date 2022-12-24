scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

How to send Merry Christmas stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

Here's how you can use stickers to send more lively wishes than the age-old "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" text message.

christmas stickers, whatsapp christmas stickers,Here's how you can send Christmas-themed stickers to your contacts on Instagram and WhatsApp. (Express Photo)

Christmas is almost here and many of you may not be able to spend the holidays with your closest family members and friends. However, thanks to technology and instant communication apps like WhatsApp, you can still send neat Christmas wishes to all your contacts.

Instead of sending out bland “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year” messages, you can try sending much more lively Christmas-themed stickers with apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. These spring to life and make your messages more memorable. Here’s how to send stickers on these platforms.

Christmas stickers on WhatsApp

To send out Christmas stickers on WhatsApp, you will first have to download sticker packs from the Google Play Store. Just head over to the Play Store and search for ‘Christmas stickers’ and you should see many results.

christmas stickers, whatsapp christmas stickers, Here’s how you can add sticker packs and send them. The app we used is called ‘Christmas Stickers – WASticker’ (Express Photo)

Install any of these apps and you should see multiple sticker packs inside the app, all with an Add button next to them (shaped like a ‘+’). You can tap on these buttons to add the sticker packs you want to your WhatsApp.

Once added, you can send out these stickers by heading to WhatsApp, opening the chat window of the contact you want to send the stickers to and finding the stickers. You can do this by opening the emoji section, and heading to the right-most tab for stickers, which is where all your new Christmas stickers will be present.

Christmas stickers on Instagram

Sending Christmas-themed stickers to your Instagram buddies is much easier. Simply open the Direct Messages (DM) section of the app, open the chat window where you would like to send the stickers.

You should see a sticker icon next to the text-typing bar on the bottom. It is the right-most button next to the voice-recording and image-attachment buttons. Use this button to open up a sticker-search bar where you can type in ‘Christmas’ and see many Christmas-themed stickers. Tap on any of them to send them out.

