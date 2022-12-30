scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

How to send Happy New Year stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

Here's how to add life to your Happy New Year 2023 wishes with WhatsApp and Instagram stickers.

happy new year, new year 2023, new year wishes, new year 2023 wishes,Here's how to get creative with Happy New Year messages with WhatsApp stickers. (Express Photo)

2023 is about to begin and while we cannot all begin the new year with our near and dear ones, the possibilities opened up by technology allow us to always stay connected with our friends and family. Instant messaging apps like Instagram and WhatsApp now let you send New Year wishes from wherever you are.

However, did you know you could use WhatsApp’s and Instagram’s latest features to take your New Year wishes to the next level with stickers? Stickers allow you to spice up your plain old Happy New Year messages easily. Here’s how to download and use stickers on these platforms.

How to send New Year stickers on WhatsApp

To send out stickers on WhatsApp, you will first need to have sticker packs installed. To do this, Android users can simply go to the Google Play Store and download sticker packs. Just search for New Year stickers and you should find plenty.

Once the app is installed, open it and you should see multiple groups off stickers called sticker packs. These sticker packs can each be manually installed so you can only stuff your phone with the ones you actually want.

Find a button to add each sticker pack. This will usually either be a ‘+’ sign on the right of the individual packs or an ‘add’ prompt on the bottom. Tap on it to install the pack. Remember, you can install multiple sticker packs as well.

Once your sticker packs are added, you can send them to personal or group chats. To do this, simply open up a chat window and tap on the emoji button (on the left of the text input pill).

happy new year, new year 2023, new year wishes, new year 2023 wishes, Here’s where you can find the stickers after installing sticker packs. (Express Photo)

Instead of using an emoji, navigate to the stickers tab, usually the second tab from the right. In here, you will find more horizontally assorted tabs of the individual sticker packs that you have installed. You can now tap on any sticker to send it to the recipient.

How to send New Year stickers on Instagram

Sending New Year stickers on Instagram is easier than on WhatsApp. All Instagram users need to do is enter a chat window by heading to the DMs (Direct Messages) page on the right side of the main window. Here, you will be able to see a sticker icon next to the text input bubble.

It is the right-most button next to the voice-recording and image-attachment buttons. You can use this button to open up a sticker-search bar where you can now just type in ‘New Year’ or ‘2023’ to find relevant stickers. Simply tap on any sticker to send them out.

