WhatsApp tips: How to send GIFs using Android, iPhone

Even though WhatsApp has introduced its own set of stickers recently, people like to send GIFs to their contacts on the messaging platform. From movie clips to expressions to animated GIFs, there is a wide variety available on the Facebook-owned platform as per the mood of the chat and thoughts one wants to express. Senders have the option of editing the image and add a caption to it as well if needed.

No matter you use an Android or iOS device, here is how you can send GIFs on WhatsApp:

# Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone and tap on a particular person’s contact or a group you want to send a GIF to. You can select a new chat as well.

# iPhone users can tap the ‘+’ icon on the left-hand side of the text box and chose the ‘Photo and video library’ option. Once you do this, all the photos and videos stored on your iPhone camera will be visible. You need to tap on the ‘GIF’ option present in the bottom left corner.

# On an Android device, you need to tap on the ‘smiley’ button beside the chatbox where the usual ‘type a message’ is visible. Tapping on that will open the smileys you use more frequently during your chats. At the bottom of the screen there is a ‘GIF’ option available, tap on that. It will automatically show you several existing GIFs as you scroll.

# You can either use the GIFs that popped up and surf until you find one or you can search for a particular GIF. For example, if you search ‘facepalm’, there will be several GIFs available for you to send. Also, if you want to search a GIF/meme GIF from a particular movie such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, there will be options available for these as well.

# Once you know which GIF you want to send to your contact, tap on it. A preview of the GIF will be available. You can either add a message to this GIF or send it as it is to the contact.

