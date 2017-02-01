How to secure your smartphone, Top security tips for Android

In this era of information on the go, everyone is more dependent on their mobile devices than anything else. People directly or indirectly store all major information on their smartphone than a personal computer. Not just that, your phone most of the times contains more sensitive data than your PC. Hence the importance of securing your mobile device is essential and here are few simple ways to ensure that your device is least secure and cannot be misused easily.

1. Enable fingerprint unlock (if your device has it)

Most new age smartphones come with a fingerprint sensor, which ensures an effective protection for your smartphone from any kind of misuse. Similar to password or pattern protection for locking apps, the fingerprint lock can also be assigned to do the same.

2. Use Password/ Pass Code/ Pattern unlock

All Android smartphones without fingerprint sensor have password, pass code and pattern unlock security options to keep your phone secure. You can enable one of these method through your smartphone’s ‘Security’ settings. Please ensure that you keep a difficult password or pattern, and always keep the password and pattern invisible. Also, keep it enable for rebooting.

3. Encryption

All new Android smartphones with latest operating system (Android 5.0 Lollipop and above) come with encryption enabled by default. You can go in Security setting (Settings > Security > Encryption) of your phone and check if it’s enabled or not. If you decide to enable encryption, just remember that the process takes some time to complete, so we suggest you to not to interfere during the process, otherwise there are high chances that you might lose all your data of the phone. Above all, it’s highly recommended to put a decryption password.

What is Encryption?

Encryption protects the sensitive data on your phone and essentially makes the data inaccessible, unreadable to hackers or any kind of security invasion.

4. Use Security Software

Use of antivirus or anti-malware software helps keep your phone clean and secure from unwanted problems. Just make sure that you check the rating and reviews of the software/ app before downloading. If possible, do not use free security apps for long.

5. Enable Remote Lock and Remote Wipe via Android Device Manager

You can enable Android Device Manager settings from your phone or through website. Once enabled, it lets you change lock screen password and even allows remote data wipe whenever you need, especially when you have lost your device. Read our article – How to find/ locate your Android phone and erase all data remotely.

6. Download apps from Google Play/ Do not allow installation of apps from unknown sources

Google by default disables installation of apps from unknown sources, which means any app outside of Google Play won’t get installed until you enable this setting.

7. Do not root your device

Rooting your Android device exposes it to all kind of security threat.

8. Disable Smart Lock feature

All Android devices have this ‘Smart Lock’ feature which essentially unlocks your device automatically in proximity of a trusted device.

Why? How does it work?

Usually when you pair your device with a Bluetooth speaker or to your smartwatch or television or to a music system in your car, then your smartphone prompts you to add that device as Trusted. Once you add a trusted device, it unlocks your smartphone whenever these trusted device are near.