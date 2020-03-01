Here’s how you can schedule mails on Gmail [step-by-step guide]

Interestingly, on Gmail users can schedule up to 100 mails. Interestingly, on Gmail users can schedule up to 100 mails.

Some of us often forget to send important emails at the right time and sometimes it can create problems. A way to not repeat this mistake again and again is to schedule mails. Gmail provides this option already but not many know about it. Google introduced the schedule email feature last year. The feature is available for both desktop and mobile users. Interestingly, on Gmail users can schedule up to 100 mails.

How to schedule mails on desktop/laptop?

You will first need to open the Gmail desktop version on your system. Type https://mail.google.com/ on your computer.

Next click on the Compose mail option on the top left corner of the screen.

Similar to any other email enter the recipients’ email ID, subject of the mail and the body mail.

After the mail is created go to the bottom of the screen and click the dropdown arrow next to the send option.

From the dropdown menu click on Schedule Send option to schedule an email. It shows three options by default but you can pick your own date and time. As noted earlier, you can up to 100 mails.

Step-by-step guild to schedule emails.

How to schedule a mail on phone?

You will first need to open the gmail app on your phone first. If you don’t have to head to App store or Google Play store to download it.

Click on the create mail or “+” icon and enter the recipients’ email ID, subject of the mail and the body mail.

Then click on the “…” icon next to the send arrow at the top-right corner of the screen. Click on Schedule send.

Similar to desktop it will show some three options including tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon. You will be able to pick your own date and time to schedule the mail.

Interestingly, Gmail lets you change the scheduled time and date after it has been scheduled. To re-edit the mail you will need to click on Scheduled Scheduled on the left corner of your desktop screen. First select the email you want to change then go to the top right of your email and click Cancel send. You will then need to create your changes by heading at the bottom left next to “Send,” and click the dropdown arrow More send options. Click Schedule send and select a new date and time.

You can also cancel a scheduled email whenever you want. To do so click on Scheduled Scheduled, select the email you want to cancel, and then click Cancel send. Notably, when you cancel a scheduled email it will turn into a draft.

