Want to scan a document? Try this free Notes app built into your iPhone and iPad

The Notes app on your iPhone and iPad can be used to scan a document.

Nearly 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life and work, one thing is clear: we are more dependent on technology, especially smartphones. From attending a meeting on Zoom to buying groceries online, phones help us do our daily work. Apart from being a reliable source to carry out our daily stuff, the phone can also be the most useful productivity tool. Take the case of using the iPhone to scan documents, a feature you may have overlooked. But not to worry! Scanning a document using the iPhone’s in-built Notes app is super friendly. No need to download third-party document scanning apps. It’s the Notes app you just need… and of course the iPhone or iPad.

Here’s how to scan documents with the iPhone’s Notes app.

How to scan a document on iPhone and iPad

For some reason, the Notes app is a better medium to scan a document. Sure third-party document scanning apps come with more features but they can’t beat the simplicity of the Notes app. Within a few seconds, you can scan documents, convert into a PDF, and share it via mail.

1.) To get started, open Notes on your iPhone or iPad. Just make sure the app is updated.

2.) Create a new note or open an existing one to add a document by clicking the little icon on the lower right-hand side of the device.

3.) The next step is to open the camera button at the bottom of the screen.

4.) Select “Scan Documents” when the menu pops up.

5.) Now, hold your iPhone in front of the document you want to scan.

6) Tap the shutter button.

7) If the scanner is in auto mode, the app automatically detects the documents and capture the scan. You can always disable the “automatic” mode and switch it to manual.

8) Once you are done scanning the document, adjust the scan, and drag the corners of the page.

9) Tap on “Save” when you are done scanning the document.

The good thing about the Notes app is that it offers a number of editing options. After you are done scanning the document, crop it, rotate the document, add additional pages to the scan, or change colour. When the scanned document is ready, simply convert it into PDF. You can also add a signature or input text, in case you want.

Apple’s document scanner comes in handy at a time when most people are working from home. With very few people have access to a traditional office scanner at home, the iPhone’s ability to scan a document in seconds is what you need. The next time someone asks you for a scanned document, you know what to do. Take out your iPhone and scan documents with little effort.

