How to save your phone from water and colour on Holi

It’s that time of the year when people are unapologetic about throwing water at you. A decade ago, this was all okay, because we did not carry around smartphones on which we depended on for a lot of things. However these days, if you manage to get your phone all wet and short-circuited, your life might come to a screeching halt. On Holi, it’s not just the water that can damage your phone, but also the fine coloured powder. If these particles or water enter the ports or any crevices, they are bound to create a plethora of problems for you.

Now, one way to deal with it is by getting a phone that is rater to be water and dust resistant. However, if you’re not interested in buying a new phone just because of the festive season, there are many ways to protect your smartphone from the onslaught of colours and water.

Ziploc pouches – These are the simplest and most cost effective things to keep your phone dry and dust-free on Holi. Just put your phone into a Ziploc pouch, and carry it around when you know you’re going to be attacked. Just to be sure, double-bag it.

Waterproof phone pouches – If you do not have faith in simple food-storage bags, you can always decide to buy a waterproof pouch for your phone. Most of these come with lanyards too, so you can carry them around safely too.

Balloons – This is a quick fix and more or less a last resort. If you know that you’re going into an active water-war-zone and all you can find around is one empty water balloon, then well, by all means use it to safeguard your phone.

Waterproof case – This is a slightly more expensive, but highly useful investment. You can check on Amazon and Flipkart for a waterproof case for your specific model. Popular phones usually have generic and third-party waterproof cases. These cases are also usually dust-proof and are locked around the ports and speaker modules. A generic case can cost anywhere between Rs 1000 and Rs 2000, whereas a premium one such as LifeProof or Griffin case might cost Rs 3000. The latter are also shock-proof, so they provide an all-round protection.

Use an old phone – It you need to use your old phone only for making calls and texts (which is unlikely considering the fact that we live in a smartphone era), then dig out one of your old basic phones and carry them around. Losing them to water won’t sting as much.

Keep your phone at home. Well, need we explain any more?