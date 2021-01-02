How to save or directly share WhatsApp Status of your friends

WhatsApp introduced the ‘Status’ feature a few years back. There are a lot of people who not only use Instagram, but also WhatsApp to upload status. There are times when you feel like saving the status of your friends to keep it as a memory or for some other purpose. While you can take a screenshot of the images, for videos you will have to rely on a third-party app.

WhatsApp doesn’t allow you to download the Statuses. A few years back, the platform allowed users to download the profile picture of an individual, but the feature was removed to respect the privacy of an individual. Users are advised to first take the permission of the individual before downloading the status.

In case you are unaware, WhatsApp allows you to post 30 seconds video as a status. If you try to upload a bigger file, then WhatsApp will crop it and then show you the clip. The messaging service gives you a privacy option too. You will find this option by visiting the Status section > tap on the three-dotted icon > Status privacy. Here, you will get three options, including share status with ‘My contacts,’ ‘My contacts except’ and ‘Only share with.’

Now, let’s take a look at how you can save or directly share WhatsApp Status of your friends.

How to save WhatsApp Status of your friends

Step 1: First, you need to download a third-party app, called ‘Status Saver – Downloader for WhatsApp.’

Step 2: Open the app and grant it permission to access your phone’s storage.

Step 3: Now, in order to download or save your friend’s WhatsApp status, you need to watch the status first in the messaging app. Once you have watched the status, you need to open the Status Saver app.

Step 4: When you open it, you will see all the statuses that you have watched on WhatsApp. Now, all you need to do is tap on the video or image you want to save and then press on the download icon, which is located at the bottom. On the right, there is also a share icon, pressing on which will give you the option to share the status with WhatsApp friends, Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.