There are times when you forget to log out of your Google or Gmail account from another device, and you fear that someone might access important documents and other data. Well, you don’t need to worry as Google gives an option to remotely log out of your account, which you can do using your smartphone or PC.

It is important to note that closing a browser window will not sign you out of a Google account, and anyone will be able to access it even after restarting the PC or smartphone.

How to remotely log out of your Google or Gmail account

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your smartphone and tap on your profile icon, located on the top right corner of the screen. Tap on “Manage your Google Account.” Alternatively, you can visit your smartphone’s settings section > scroll down > tap on ‘Google.’ Here, you will find the same option.

Step 2: Once you tap on “Manage your Google Account,” you will be redirected to the “Google Account” page. Here, you will notice options like Home, Personal info, Security and more.

Step 3: Just head to “Security” by swiping right on the screen.

Step 4: Scroll down until you find the “Your devices” section and then tap on “Manage Devices.” You will now see a list of devices that are currently signed in to your Google or Gmail account.

Step 5: If you discover that an unknown device has access to your account, then you can remotely revoke access by tapping on the three-dotted icon > Sign out. You will again be asked whether you want to sign out or not, so if you accidentally tap on the sign out button, nothing will happen.

Once you double-tap on the “Sign out” button, Google might display a message saying “But some apps might still have access. You’ve given third-party apps access to your Google Account. If a third-party app is installed on this device, this app might still be used to access your account. You can revoke access to apps that might be installed on the device.”

This basically means that the apps that you have used to sign in using your Google account will still be usable on that phone even if you logged out of your Google account. So, if you are switching from an old phone, then make sure that you are logging out of all the apps.

Google says “When you give a third party access to your Google Account, they may be able to read, edit, delete, or share sensitive, private info. Before you give a third party access to your Google Account, you should read the privacy policy and security disclosures for the third-party app or service to learn how they use your data and how they keep it safe.”

You can head to this site if you want to know the names of the sites and apps that have access to your Google Account and its data. The page even lets you revoke access.

It is important to note that Gmail will always send you a notification whenever you make changes in the security section. When you make changes in “Manage Devices,” Google instantly prompt you to check recent security activity. So if you notice anything fishy, then you can immediately secure your account by changing the account’s password.