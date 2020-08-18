SBI Online: How to register for SBI net banking online? Here is complete guide

SBI Internet Banking Online: Here's how you can register for net banking for your SBI account. (Representational Image/File)

SBI Internet Banking Online, Registration: A lot of people have started using internet banking facilities over physical ones due to the ongoing pandemic and the overall ease of the process. Still, there are a lot of people who have not started using online banking services due to the complexity of the registration process. Today, we will break down the process of how you can register your savings bank account in India’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) with there internet banking services. But before we start, you need to keep your ATM card, account number, CIF number, Branch Code and your registered mobile number handy.

How to register for SBI internet banking Online?

* Open your web browser and head over to onlinesbi.com.

* Open the Personal Banking section and click on New User Registration/Activation.

* A new pop-up window will open up asking for your personal details, including your account number, your CIF number, your bank branch code, country of residence, registered mobile number, what kind of account rights do you want.

* Tap submit and then enter the OTP, which you will receive on your registered mobile number.

* To complete the registration process you can select the ATM Card option, enter its details and be done. If you do not have an ATM card, you will be required to contact the bank to activate your Internet banking services.

* The new page will then show you your temporary username and will prompt you to create a login password.

* Now you can login to your account via the Personal Banking section using the temporary login details.

* After logging in, the page will tell you to set a custom username and password.

SBI net banking eligibility:

To be eligible to start using SBI Internet Banking features, you will require to have a Savings account with SBI. You will be required to have your ATM card, account number, CIF number, Branch Code and your registered mobile number while registering for the feature.

Your account number, CIF number and Branch Code are all written inside of your passbook.

SBI net banking features

* Checking your account statement online.

* Making online transactions.

* Open fixed deposits.

* Pay utility bills.

* Order a cheque book.

* Purchase insurance.

* Access your account settings.

* Activate/deactivate international transactions.

Take Note that if you have an Internet Banking Pre-printed Kit (PPK) provided by your bank branch, you will not need to register online. The kit already consists of a temporary username and password, which can be used to login to your SBI Internet banking account. After your first successful login, you will have to set a custom username and password for your online banking account.

