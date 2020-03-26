Switched to a new smartphone? Here’s how to recover all old/deleted WhatsApp chats Switched to a new smartphone? Here’s how to recover all old/deleted WhatsApp chats

Earlier this week we had provided a simple trick to read deleted WhatsApp messages. WhastApp has no official feature that lets you read messages that have been deleted but via third party app called WhatsRemoved+ it is possible for you to read all deleted WhatsApp messages.

Oftentimes, mainly while switching to a new smartphone, we lose old WhatsApp texts, media files and that can be very disappointing for some. Today we will discuss a simple way so no one ever lose their WhatsApp chats no matter how old they are.

We all know that WhatsApp backs up chats every day. For the unaware, WhatsApp creates a backup of all chats at 2AM in the morning by default unless you have changed the setting manually.

Note: If the daily backup is getting too much you can always change the auto chat backup setting and select the option that best suits your requirement. The options available are: Daily, Monthly, Weekly, and OFF. If you choose OFF option, you will never be able to get access to old chats if switched to a new phone.

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

* You will first need to ensure that the chat backup option of your WhatsApp account is set to Daily. This option makes the process smoother as it keeps a backup of your chats on a regular basis and make it easy to recover it whenever required.

* We mostly need to recover deleted WhatsApp messages while switching to a new smartphone or deleting the WhatsApp account.

* If switching to a new smartphone you will first need to download the WhatsApp app from Google Play store or Apple App store.

* Login to your WhatsApp account by entering the phone number, OTP.

* After setting up the app you will get an option to “Restore” all your WhatsApp chats.

* Click on the Restore option and all your old/deleted WhatsApp messages will be restored on your new smartphone.

Note: You must ensure that any message received after the backup time can’t be restored.

If you are not moving to a new phone but have mistakenly deleted some WhatsApp chats and want to restore it back you can simply uninstall the WhatsApp app and reinstall it and follow the aforementioned process.

While restoring you must ensure to connect the phone to a stable WiFi network so the restore process doesn’t consume all your mobile data.

