How to record video conference call on Zoom, Google Meet

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, we are relying on video conferencing applications more than ever before. These platforms aren’t just helping us stay connected to friends and family but also assisting students to attend lectures and the working class to attend meetings. Most students and employees are often required to record the classes and meetings for the future. Platforms like Zoom and Google Meet come with the record video functionality. Today, we share with you the step-by-step process of how you can record Google Meet and Zoom meetings from the next time.

How to record Zoom meetings

Zoom allows video call recording for both free and paid subscribers, however, the local recording is not supported on iOS and Android and the cloud recording option is available only for paid accounts. Here’s how you can record your video call sessions on Zoom:

*If you are a host of a Zoom call, you can start recording by clicking on the record button on the toolbar at the bottom of the call window.

*Paid subscribers will see an option to pick between local and cloud recording when they click on the recording option.

*Local recordings will be converted to MP4 files and saved to your computer when the meeting ends.

*You can also pause or stop the recording during the video call using the buttons on the toolbar.

*If you are a participant then you need the host’s permission to record the video call.

*The host needs to go to ‘Manage Participants’ > select a participant > click on ‘More’ > and click on ‘Allow Record’.

How to record video calls on Google Meet

Google has opened up free access to recording Google Meet video calls until September 30 that you can join Meet with a Gmail account. After this period, the recording will be available to only customers of G Suite Enterprise accounts. The following steps to record Google Meet have been provided by Google:

*Once you are in a meeting, click the icon with three vertical dots in the lower right corner of the screen.

*Now click on ‘Record meeting’ option on the menu to start recording.

*Unlike Zoom, all the participants of a meeting can freely record the video call along with the host.

*You can click on the three vertical dots again and click on ‘Stop recording’ option on the menu to stop recording.

*Recordings will be saved to your Google Drive in a folder called “Meet Recordings”.

*The host of the Google Meet video call will also get the recording link along with the person who started the recording.

*Also, Google Meet informs the participants in a meeting when someone starts to record.

