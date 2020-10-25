Here’s how to record WhatsApp audio calls on your Android smartphone

WhatsApp group calls (File Photo)

WhatsApp is one of the most preferred apps in India when it comes to messaging. But the app is not just about texting as you can also make audio calls using the popular messaging app. While it is great to have the calling feature in WhatsApp, the only issue is that you cannot record any of those calls.

Don’t worry, we will tell you how to record calls on WhatsApp.

Method 1: How to record WhatsApp audio calls using another device

There is a simple way to do that. You can put your phone on speaker and record the WhatsApp call using another device. If the second handset doesn’t have a recorder, then you will have to download a third-party app from Play Store. You can download the “Voice Recorder” app.

If you don’t want to miss out on something and even want to take notes, then you can download the Otter.ai app on your laptop or any secondary device. This app offers automatic transcription on a real-time basis. So, after receiving a call, you just need to press the “record” button and the app will start recording the voice conversation. The best part is you can play a recording and the audio is synced up with the transcribed text. In simpler terms, you are getting both voice call recording as well as the text version of it. Do note that the app only supports the English language. Also, every month, you get free 600 minutes to record voice conversations.

Method 2: How to record WhatsApp calls on the same phone

If you want to record casual WhatsApp calls, then for that there are a bunch of call recording apps on Google Play Store. Some of them work and some don’t. We tried a bunch of them, and found “Record WhatsApp calls” is one of the best WhatsApp call recording apps on the Play Store. It has a simple UI and gets the job done with zero efforts from your side. The app automatically records your WhatsApp calls and the audio files can also be uploaded to Google Drive. You are allowed to set fingerprint or Pin lock so that only you can access the recordings. Now, let’s see how you can record WhatsApp calls using the mentioned app.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store, and install “Record WhatsApp calls.”

Step 2: You will be asked to give the app permission to access calls, contacts, storage, microphone, and others. You just need to follow the instructions on the screen.

Step 3: You also need to enable the app in the “Notification” and “Accessibility” sections in the Settings. After giving the permissions to the app, you are all set. So whenever you get a call or you are about to make a call, the app will automatically start record the call. We liked the fact that the app doesn’t mix up calls from different people. There is no time limit and you can also play the recordings any time you want. But you have to live with ads.

Warning: WhatsApp is an end-to-end messaging service. So when giving access to another app to listen in, do be aware of the risks. While the third-party apps will essentially record the audio at your end of the call, it is better to be careful while using such apps that have access to other apps. For instance, such a feature cannot be enabled on iOS which sandboxes apps.

