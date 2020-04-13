How to recharge mobile, pay bills online using Google Pay, PhonePe, Flipkart, Paytm, and more

How to recharge or pay bills online. How to recharge or pay bills online.

The option to recharge or pay bills online has been around for a long time but a good portion of the population is not familiar with the whole thing or does not prefer to use it. However, with the ongoing lockdown in the country to control the spread of the coronavirus, online recharge and bill payment is the most convenient method. Here is a step-by-step guide to recharge or pay bills online using different service providers.

Google Pay

To recharge with Google Pay, scroll down to “Business” and tap on “Explore” right next to it. To recharge your phone, tap on “Mobile recharge” and enter the mobile number moon next screen. Now select the operator and circle if it doesn’t retrieve automatically. Now select the plan and proceed to pay.

If you want to pay your bills, tap on “Bill payment” instead of “Mobile recharge” and select the service you want to pay bill for (electricity, water bill, etc) and select the service provider. Now enter your account details and proceed to pay the amount.

PhonePe

The option to recharge mobile and bill payment is right at the home screen on PhonePe. To recharge mobile, tap on “Mobile recharge” > Enter the mobile number (or select the contact name from the list if you are recharging for one of your contacts) > Select the amount. You can also check plans for the given service provider by tapping on the button next to the price input box. Select a payment method and that’s it. To recharge for a service, select the service and proceed by tapping on the service provider. Enter your details and proceed to pay.

Paytm

To recharge your mobile number with Paytm, open the app > tap on “Mobile Prepaid” at the home screen > Enter the mobile number or select from the contacts > Enter the amount and proceed to pay. You can also tap on “Browse Plans” to see the plans for that specific service provider.

To pay bills online, you need to select the service at the home screen at switch tabs from the mobile recharge tab. The procedure is the same for every bill payment. Select the service provider > Enter your details > Select the amount and proceed to pay.

Flipkart

Flipkart now also allows its users to recharge mobile or pay bills online. Go to the app > Tap on the hamburger icon on the left > Tap on ‘Bills and Recharges”. Now select the bill you want to pay or tap on “Mobile” to recharge your mobile. Notably, the service is provided by Mobikwik, so you will have to give Mobikwik access to your phone number in order to make a new account for you. Once you are done, you can proceed to recharge your number or pay your bills online.

Amazon

To recharge your mobile number with Amazon, you will need to tap on the “Pay Bills” icon at the home screen. On the next screen, you will need to select which service you want to pay the bill for or select to recharge your mobile. To top up your phone, you need to enter your mobile number, operator, circle, and amount. You can also see plans for a specific operator. The same procedure follows for any kind of bill payment on the app.

PayZapp

You can find the option to recharge mobile or bill payment at the home screen under the Smartbuy section. Tap on the icon to enter the section where you will find all the options for paying bills as well as the option to recharge your prepaid mobile number.

Tap on “Mobile recharge” > Enter your mobile number > Select whether the number is prepaid or postpaid > Enter amount. You can change the operator if the app gets it wrong. Proceed to pay. Follow the same procedure for bill payments.

Recharge phone number via SMS or missed call

If you are a Vodafone-Idea 2G subscriber, you can recharge your mobile number via SMS or a missed call. The amount will be deducted from your bank account and there are specific commands for different bank account holders. You can read all about it here.

