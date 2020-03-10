Happy Holi 2020: Tips to protect your smartphone from water

How to protect phones from water How to protect phones from water

Holi is here and with that comes the risk of smartphones getting damaged with water. And you definitely can’t do anything if someone throws coloured at you during Holi celebrations. To solve this problem some phones come with official IP rating while others don’t. IP rating or International Protection Rating basically indicates whether an electronic device can resist water or other solid particles including dust, sand among others or not.

Smartphones that come with IP certification can resist water during Holi celebrations to some extent — it doesn’t mean that you can immerse your phone in a bucket of water. What about the devices that don’t come with an official IP rating? Well, here are some ways you can protect your smartphone from water splash even if it doesn’t come with an IP rating.

Use a waterproof pouch or a ziplock

Want to take your phone out during Holi celebrations? Because hey, how to click Holi pictures and upload on Instagram? There are several waterproof covers and ziplocks available in the market. Such protective covers can be purchased either from offline or online retail website. Websites like Amazon, Flipkart and others offer a wide range of options when it comes to waterproof phone covers. Covers are available in various price segments. But regardless to say that the expensive ones will protect your phone better.

Buy nano-coating screen protector

It is mostly the screen of phones that get damaged when water is splashed. To protect the phone from liquids you can always get a nano-coating screen protector. They are easily available in the market. These nano-coating liquid screen protectors protect your smartphone from getting damaged with water or any other liquid.

Block open areas of your phone

Most phones get damaged because water slips through the open areas for instance headphone jack, charging port, speaker grill, and others. It is always a good idea to block these open areas of your phone using a tap. We would suggest you put the phone inside a waterproof pouch and also seal the open areas. This will save your phone even if it is dropped in water.

Try smartskin

There are several smartskins available for phones in the market. It is basically a double-layered thermoplastic polyurethane skin that can be pulled over your phone and seal on the back. Smartskin protects mobile phones from water, dirt, dust and other particles. They are popularly called condoms for phones as they retain full touchscreen, call functionalities, picture clarity of the phone, which isn’t the case with ziplocks or protective covers.

