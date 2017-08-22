How to post colourful text-based status updates on WhatsApp

Facebook-owned WhatsApp publicly rolled out support for its colourful text-based status update on Tuesday. It’s been a few weeks since it went live for WhatsApp beta users. Meaning, select users have already been testing this feature for some time. The popular instant messaging app finally took the feature out of beta and started making available to the masses. We’ve got it already on our WhatsApp version 2.17.306. The update, however, appears to be rolling out directly via server side. So, manually checking for the update by navigating to Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS may not work.

Interestingly, the update is similar to colourful text-based status support Facebook rolled out late last year. Now that Facebook has managed to bring the same support to WhatsApp, users can do a lot more with their visible-for-24-hour-only status updates. It can be considered a noteworthy addition to its existing status feature, and we are finding it pretty helpful. Previously, when we tried to post a text-based status on WhatsApp, we had to click a blank picture by placing a finger on the camera lens. We could then add whatever text we wanted.

By rolling out this new update, WhatsApp has made it a lot easier. So, in case you’re wondering, here’s how you can post colourful text-based status updates:

Go to WhatsApp and tap the status tab. It’s the place where you get to see all the status updates from your contacts. You will find a pencil icon at the bottom of your screen. Previously, there was a single icon to create status updates. Tap the pencil icon. You will come across a Notepad-like interface to write whatever you want and publish.

The interesting part, you can also add links in your status which will be clickable. Furthermore, you can customise your text’s font. WhatsApp is currently offering five fonts to choose from. In addition to, you can insert emojis and change the background colour. It doesn’t affect the existing status feature, so you can still add images to your status and add emojis, and colourful texts on them.