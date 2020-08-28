How to port mobile number online to Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea 

How to your existing mobile number (Image: Pixabay)

As we stay at home more than ever before our dependency on the internet has grown by many folds. If you can’t afford a WiFi connection and are totally dependent on mobile data it is important for your mobile network to be strong enough to download and upload files, offer smooth calling and video calling experience, and more. Is your mobile data patchy and that’s troubling your workflow? One solution is to port your mobile number to some other network.

First, try the following solutions if your mobile data is slow:

* Turn off and then on your mobile data option in the notification shade

* Switch off your device or put it on Airplane mode and then switch on

* Check if your mobile number needs to be recharged

* Check the speed of the network by either typing speedtest.com on Google or downloading the app itself. If the speed is slow contact your service provider.

Well, you can try these tips if you face network issues some times. But if the problem is more than frequent, porting the mobile number to some other network is a good idea.

But how do you port your phone number without stepping out amid the pandemic? There are ways to do that. We will discuss them all here.

How to port mobile number to Reliance Jio

* Download the MyJio app from Google Play store or App store.

* Open the app and head over to the port section of the app.

* The app offers two options: Get a new Jio SIM and keep the existing number and just change the network.

* Select the type of SIM you want between prepaid and postpaid.

* Choose a plan that fits your requirement.

* Confirm your location.

* There are two options available – doorstep and store pickup. If you are afraid to head to the Jio store, go ahead with the doorstep option. You can select the date and time as per your convenience. There’s a way to track the delivery of your new SIM.

How to port mobile number to Airtel

* Download the AirtelThanks app available on Google Play store and App store.

* You will then need to select plan and confirm the port-in request.

* Airtel will then send an executive to the given address to collect your details and deliver the new SIM.

* You can then insert the new SIM card to your mobile device and activate it.

How to port mobile number to Vodafone-Idea

* Head over to the Vodafone-Idea app and enter your name, contact number and city on the MNP page.

* Select a Vodafone RED Postpaid plan that suits your needs.

* Click on the ‘Switch to Vodafone’ button

*Enter your address and pin code for free SIM delivery.

