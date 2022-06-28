How to play Genshin Impact on PC

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video games created in the last few years. The role-playing game (RPG) was created by Shanghai-based game developer miHoYo and is one of the first Chinese games to become an international smash hit. In fact, it raked in over $2 billion in its first year, creating a record for mobile games, according to Sensor Tower.

But what sets Genshin Impact apart from many of its popular rivals is the fact that it is a cross-platform game meaning players using Genshin Impact on mobile can play together with someone playing on PC or on a console.

If you want to download and play Genshin Impact on a PC, here is how you can download and play the game on your computer and what minimum system requirements you need.

Genshin Impact system requirements

If you want to play Genshin Impact on your PC, you will need at least the following minimum specifications on your device:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 or better

DirectX Version: 11

Storage Space: 40 GB of reserved space

But miHoYo recommends the following specifications as minimum for gameplay:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB or better

DirectX Version: 11

Storage Space: 40 GB of reserved space

How to download Genshin Impact for PC

In order to download Genshin Impact on PC, go to miHoYo’s official download page for the game at genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/download. Once there, click on the “Windows” download. With this, you will download the installer, which will be an .exe file. After the .exe file is downloaded, proceed with downloading and installing the game.

If you don’t already have an account, you might want to create that first by hitting the “Log In” button on the top right of the screen and selecting “Register Now”.