How to permanently delete your Twitter account

With Elon Musk at the helm, Twitter seems to be tripping from one pothole into another all the time. From the sudden proliferation of fake accounts with blue checks to an exodus of advertisers, the platform has not been in great shape. If all of this is prompting you to delete your account, here is our step-by-step guide that will help you do exactly that.

Deactivating Twitter

The process to permanently delete your Twitter account is different to that of Facebook and Instagram. In order to permanently delete your Twitter account, you will have to first deactivate it.

In order to deactivate your Twitter account, click on your profile picture icon at the top right of your screen on mobile and click on “Settings and privacy” under “Settings and Support.” On a desktop browser, this option will be available when you click on the ellipsis (…) icon on the left bar of Twitter.

After this, click on “Your account.” You will be greeted by four options. At the bottom, you will find an option that says “Deactivate Account.” Click on this option. Here, you will be greeted by information about what happens when you deactivate your account. Read this thoroughly before proceeding to the next step.

After this, select a reactivation period. Twitter gives you two options: 30 days and 12 months. Depending on the period you select, your account will be automatically deleted by Twitter if you don’t reactivate it within the period. After you select your reactivation period, hit the “Deactivate” button. Once you do this, you will be asked to enter your Twitter password. Enter your password and hit the “Deactivate” button.

Congratulations, you have successfully deactivated your Twitter account. Now, your account will automatically be deleted if you don’t reactivate your account before the end of the reactivation period. Also, make sure that you revoke Twitter access to third-party apps so that they don’t accidentally reactivate your account.