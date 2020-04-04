How to mirror your phone to TV and watch shows on the big screen

The easiest way to broadcast the content from your smartphone to your TV is by using an HDMI to USB-C or Lightning cable. (Image: Pixabay) The easiest way to broadcast the content from your smartphone to your TV is by using an HDMI to USB-C or Lightning cable. (Image: Pixabay)

Watching your favourite TV shows and movies on the big screen is always more fun. While cable TV comes with its ups and downs, smart TVs have made the experience more seamless. In case you don’t have a smart TV at home you can simply mirror your smartphone to your television and broadcast the phone’s content on the bigger screen. Here’s how you can do it.

Mirror your phone with USB data cable

The easiest way to broadcast the content from your smartphone to your TV is by using an HDMI to USB-C or Lightning cable. Almost all smartphones support this wired connection and you can simply stream your phone’s content to your TV.

Screen-mirroring also allows you to stream services like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, ZEE5 and more directly to your standard TV. You can also mirror the games from phone to the big screen and use the smartphone as a remote.

Also Read: How to clean your phone

Mirror your phone wirelessly

Another way to mirror your smartphone to your TV is by using Google Chromecast device, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or other similar devices. It allows you to wirelessly broadcast the content on your phone to the TV. The Chromecast or Fire TV Stick connects to the TV’s HDMI port directly and connects to your phone over Wi-Fi.

You can stream the movies, music, and games from your smartphone wirelessly to the TV in the house. The Chromecast and Fire TV Stick also make your standard TV into a smart TV and you can simply connect it to Wi-Fi and watch Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar and other OTT apps.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd