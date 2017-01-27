How to manually flash Android Nougat to Samsung Galaxy S7 & Galaxy S7 edge

So you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge that isn’t seeing the Android Nougat update yet? It could be because your phone is flashed with a ROM from a different country. Don’t worry though, as we will hand hold you through the process of getting Android Nougat on your phone. This is going to be an exhaustive guide, so we recommend you take out some time to go through this guide. Lets begin.

Disclaimer: flashing Roms carries the risk of bricking your phone, sometimes for good. We cannot be held responsible in the event something goes wrong with your phone during the process of following this guide. Ensuring that you are using a good quality micro-USB cable for the process and that the battery is charged at least 50% should minimize risk.

Check the country version of your ROM

To do this, download Phone Info, an app from the Google Play Store. Once installed, browse to the Firmware section of the app. Here, the last four letters on your Bootloader should be BPLB, which corresponds to the India specific firmware. The screenshot below shows the firmware information from a Galaxy S7 edge running an Indian Android Marshmallow ROM and the one on the right is from a Samsung Galaxy S7 running a UK Android Nougat App.

If you are on an Indian ROM and still now seeing the update, it could be due to server load issues and we recommend waiting for a few hours. If you’re not running an Indian ROM, follow the steps below to flash it onto your phone. One advantage of having the home country ROM on the Samsung Galaxy S7 & the Galaxy S7 edge happens to be the fact that Reliance Jio’s VoLTE only works if you’re on an Indian ROM.

Get your files in Order

You will need to download a software called ODIN along with the Android Marshallow ROMs for your respective phones. Download the Samsung Galaxy S7 ROM from here and the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge ROM here. The ROMs are about 1.9GB each, so you might have to wait a while before it is all done. Once ODIN and the ROM are downloaded, We recommend extracting both to individual folders. We extracted ODIN into its own folder and the contents of the firmware ZIP file into a folder called Firmware for the sake of simplicity.

Get your Phone ready for the update

Once the files are extracted, you will need to first enable Developer options on your phone. You can do that by going to Settings > About Device > Software Information and then tapping on Build Number quickly 8 times. Once Developer Options are enabled, go into the setting and enable OEM Unlock. You might be prompted for your passcode (if you have one set). Confirm the unlock.

Push the Firmware to your Phone

Run ODIN on your PC. The screen will look like the screenshot below. Don’t be intimidated by the multiple boxes.

< Connect your phone (which should be in Download Mode) to the computer. ODIN should return a message saying “Added.” Click on BL in ODIN and it will open a dialogue prompt where you must select a file that goes here. Browse over to the folder where you extracted the firmware files. There, you will find multiple files, one of which starts with the letters BL. Select it. Similarly, match all other files with their respective boxes in ODIN. Note that the AP file will be fairly large and might cause ODIN to go into processing mode for extended time. Just let the process take its own course. The last box, where you select the CSC file, make sure you select the file with just CSC as the beginning and NOT the Home_CSC file. For your sake, here is a screenshot of what ODIN should look like. This is for firmware files corresponding to the Galaxy S7.

Once all the right files are selected, just hit the Start button. The process of flashing the new firmware will begin.

Download Android Nougat

Now that you’re running the India ROM on your Galaxy S7 or S7 edge, you can now manually check for the OTA update in your device settings.

