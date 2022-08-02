scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

How to manage your WhatsApp privacy for display picture, status and Last Seen

Here's how to manage Privacy settings on WhatsApp and hide things like Last Seen, Display Picture and About section.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 4:15:01 pm
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, but managing privacy on the app can get a bit tricky. At times, you don’t want people to know you’re online or whether you’ve seen the message they read. A few years back, people could see when you were last online and if you opened their messages or not. But the developers seem to be aware of privacy concerns and have added features that let users manage settings like their last seen and status. Here’s a look at some privacy features to keep in mind when using WhatsApp.

How to hide your WhatsApp display picture, status and last seen

Thankfully, WhatsApp has made it easy to manage privacy settings. Also, the settings page is fairly similar across all Android devices, so you can follow the steps below irrespective of the platform you are on.

All you need to do is to head over to the in-app Settings. From there, tap on the ‘Account’ option and you will see options like in the image below. In case you are using WhatsApp web, Privacy options are available from the Settings menu itself.

WhatsApp settings Tap on Privacy options under the Settings menu.

As you can see, WhatsApp users have the option to manage who can see their status, profile picture, last seen and about section. We will talk about them in the section below.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
WhatsApp Privacy Settings A screenshot of the privacy settings in WhatsApp.

 

 

Fine-tuning WhatsApp privacy settings

The app has various options when it comes to who can see your last seen, profile photo and about section, as you can see in the image below.

Fine-tuning WhatsApp Privacy settings Various options under last seen, profile picture and about section.

Toggling last seen, profile picture and about to ‘Everyone’ lets everyone see your details. The second option limits the people who can see details to those on your contact list.

If you add people from your contacts to the ‘My contacts except’ list, they will not be able to see your last seen, about or profile picture.

Lastly, if you don’t want anyone to see your profile picture or last seen, you can set it to ‘Nobody’.

Various options under WhatsApp Status privacy settings You can ensure that only some people get to your Status.

One thing to note here is that the options under Status are a bit different. While you cannot hide your status from everyone, WhatsApp lets users share their status with those on their contact list, exclude certain users from contacts or share it with a few. The last one called ‘Only Share with’ will ensure that the Status is only shared with those who are approved on your list. This is similar to how the ‘Share with Close friends’ feature works on Instagram Stories.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 04:15:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
Sreeshankar, Anees qualify for men's long jump final
CWG Day 5 LIVE

Sreeshankar, Anees qualify for men's long jump final

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run
Jabalpur hospital fire

Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement