How to make Google Meet call using Gmail app

How to make a Google Meet call using Gmail app (Image: meet.google.com) How to make a Google Meet call using Gmail app (Image: meet.google.com)

Google Meet is now available on the Gmail mobile app. The tech giant has added the “meet” option to the Gmail application on both Android and iOS. This is a strategic move by Google to make it easy for users to make Meet video calls and take on the likes of other video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, among others.

Millions of people across the world use Gmail and by bringing the meet option to the mobile app Google surely expects users to start using meet more frequently. Here’s a quick guide for you on how to make Google Meet calls using Gmail.

If you are a Gmail user then meet option will be available at the bottom right corner of the screen next to the ‘mail’ option.

* To start click on the meet option.

* If you wish to start a new meeting tap on the New Meeting option at the top of the screen.

* Just click on the first option ‘Get joining info to share’ to create and share new meeting details.

Also Read | Google Meet tips and tricks

* You can also click on ‘Start an instant meeting’ option to start the meeting post which you can share meeting details with other participants.

* You can also schedule a Google Meet meeting using the Gmail app. Just click on the ‘Schedule in Google Calendar’ option. The Google calendar will open, enter title, guests, date and time and then tap on save. You can then share the meeting details with other attendees of the meeting.

How to join a Google Meet call using Gmail app

* To start click on the meet option.

* Then click on ‘Join a meeting’

* You will then need to enter meeting code and click on Join. It’s that simple and easy.

Google previously added the Meet option to the Gmail desktop version. Here’s a quick guide to start a meet video conference using the Gmail app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd