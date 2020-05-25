How to make FaceTime calls on iPhone, iPad or Mac

Apple’s FaceTime comes preloaded on iPhones, iPads, iPod Touches, and Mac. The service is free to use. (Image credit: Apple) Apple’s FaceTime comes preloaded on iPhones, iPads, iPod Touches, and Mac. The service is free to use. (Image credit: Apple)

Facetime is probably the popular video chat app. From video chat, audio calls to group calls, FaceTime is an all-in-one super app that makes it easy to calls individuals or large groups. However, it only works within the Apple ecosystem, so you can’t make calls to those who are using Samsung Galaxy or Mi phones.



If you are new to FaceTime, here’s a quick go-to guide for newbies.

How to make a FaceTime Audio or Video call on your iPhone or iPad

*Tap the FaceTime app to launch it. Every iPhone or iPhone comes with a built-in FaceTime

*Tap the + button.

*Type the name, email address or phone number that you want to call

*Tap Audio or Video to start your call.

How to make a FaceTime Audio or Video call on Mac

*Tap the FaceTime app on your Mac from your doc

*Type in the name, email address, or phone number of the person you want to reach.

*Click Audio or Video to start your call.

How to make a Group FaceTime call on iPhone or iPad

Facetime isn’t limited to individual calls. Users can make Group video calls with up to 31 other people. It’s a great way to attend office meetings and keep in touch with your office colleagues. Here’s how to make a Group FaceTime call.

*Open the FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad

*Tap the + button.

*Add the people you wish to add. All you need to tap the + button each time to add another person.

*Tap “Audio” or “Video” to begin the call.

How to add Animoji and Memojis

You can also add filters or use your Memoji to your video. When in a FaceTime call, just tap the effect button and the first effect pops up. Scroll through it all the available Memojis or Animojis. Just make sure to make your Memoji before you make a call.

