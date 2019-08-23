How to make a WhatsApp group where only admins can send messages

WhatsApp Groups is an interesting feature, which allows a number of people to converse with each other. However, in some groups, a lot of messages come in and the information administrators of the group are trying to send gets lost in them. To tackle this issue WhatsApp introduced a setting for Groups, which only allowed admins to send messages to a group.

This feature would come handy in groups where the admins want to provide users with important announcements and information.

To enable the feature you can perform the following steps:

Step 1: Create a new group or open an existing one where you are the administrator.

Step 2: Click on the top bar with the group name to go into the Group Info tab.

Step 3: Open the Group settings option.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘send messages’ option.

Step 5: Now in the pop-up window that opens check the only admins option.

After performing these steps only WhatsApp group administrators will be able to send messages on the group, whereas, other members will only be able to view them on not send messages on the group.

If you no more want to use the feature, you can simply follow all of the steps, but in the last step select All participants rather than only admins.