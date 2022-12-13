FIFA World Cup 2022: How to livestream semi-finals on TV, Android and iOS mobile phones

The FIFA World Cup 2022 recently concluded quarter-final matches and has now entered the semi-final stages. On December 14 at 12:30 AM, Argentina will take on Croatia while France vs Morocco is scheduled for December 15 at 12:30 AM. If you are interested in watching the FIFA World Cup semi-final matches, there are a number of ways to do so. Here’s how to live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on your DTH TV connection and mobile phone devices.

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD

If you want to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live on your big screen, the best way is to subscribe to Sports 18 via your DTH operator. Those with high-definition TVs can consider subscribing to Sports 18 HD since it offers higher resolution and support for a 16:9 aspect ratio. You can also watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in Hindi commentary on MTV HD.

VI Movies and TV and VI app

Vodafone Idea subscribers can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals either on the VI Movies and TV app or the VI app for free. All you have to do is download and install either of the aforementioned apps and enter your phone number and the OTP that follows and you will be good to go.

Tata Play app, Tata Play web

Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) subscribers can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final matches on the go for free. You can live stream the matches for free using the Tata Play web interface (watch.tataplay.com) or install the Tata Play app on your mobile device. However, you need to subscribe to Sports 18 or Sports 18 HD which starts from Rs 14 per month and have an active Tata Play subscription.

JioCinema

Those who don’t have access to any of the above-mentioned apps can live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free on JioCinema which happens to be the official streaming partner for this year’s World Cup.

Available on iOS, Android and the majority of Smart TVs, the app has several features like Hype Mode and multiple cameras that cover the match from different angles.