How to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card

Aadhaar card, the most vital document in recent times to establish the identity of every citizen in India, needs to be mandatorily linked to your mobile number, bank accounts etc. for continuation of services. The Department of Telecom has released a circular to the telecom service providers notifying that they need to verify all phone numbers via Aadhaar eKYC process by February 6, 2018.

There are several benefits that you can get by linking your mobile number with your Aadhaar such as updating personal details online instantly. You can also e-verify your Income Tax Returns using your Aadhaar number. Benefits aside, if you fail to link your mobile number within the stipulated time, your phone number may become inactive.

Linking your mobile number with Aadhaar is not that cumbersome. If you are looking to do it for the first time here’s how you can:

Nearly all online transactions are OTP (one-time password) authenticated wherein an OTP is sent to the registered phone number. But since you are going to link your number for the first time, this needs to be done offline. To do this offline, follow the steps mentioned below.

Collect the Aadhaar Update/Correction Form which you can get either at your nearby Aadhaar centre or from the UIDAI website You can click on this link https://uidai.gov.in/images/UpdateRequestFormV2.pdf to download the form Fill the form correctly by entering your 12-digit unique identification number (mentioned on your Aadhaar card), name, guardian’s name, address, city, district, post office, state and pin code. Double check the information you have put on the form and list of documents that you need to attach along with the form to avoid any error. Submit it to the concerned person at the centre. Do mention in the form that only mobile number is required to be updated. While submitting your Aadhaar update form along with the photocopy of your Aadhaar card, you need to attach a photocopy of your identity proof as well such as PAN card, Voter ID card, Passport. Upon submission, your biometric details will be verified at the enrollment centre. The biometrics once verified, you will be given an acknowledgement slip. As per UIDAI helpline, the completion time for the update process is 10 days.

While the above steps are meant for those users who are linking their phone number with Aadhaar for the first time, there is another process of linking Aadhaar and SIM which you can follow in case you have more than one mobile number. To link your other SIM card with your Aadhaar number here is how you can do it-

Visit your nearest authorised network retailer along with the SIM that you want to link and your Aadhaar card Provide your mobile number to the store executive The store executive or the retailer will enter the number on their e-KYC device The number once processed, you will receive a 4-digit verification code on your phone number Share the code with the retailer Provide your biometrics by scanning your fingerprint on the e-KYC device

Vodafone has mentioned the following steps to link mobile number with Aadhaar card on its website Vodafone has mentioned the following steps to link mobile number with Aadhaar card on its website

Vodafone has mentioned the following steps to link mobile number with Aadhaar card on its websiteYour biometric validation will be completed within 24 hours and you will receive an SMS for confirmation. You can simply reply to it by typing ‘Yes’/’Y’ to complete the e-KYC process.

As you can see, it’s a fairly simple process. As we mentioned earlier, if you fail to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar, it may be blocked. Hence mobile users (prepaid and postpaid) are advised to link and verify their phone numbers with their respective Aadhaar card before the due date.