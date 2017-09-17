How to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp

Is it possible to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp? Simple answer, yes. People get blocked on WhatsApp all the time or any other IM app for that matter and many reasons. But it it isn’t always the case that you will recognise someone in your contact has blocked you on WhatsApp in particular unless you keep an eye on some of the basic indicators mentioned in this article.

It isn’t always possible to know whether you have been blocked on WhatsApp in the first place, unlike Facebook. So, what allows us to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp? Let’s find out.

In case people have blocked you on WhatsApp, you will no longer be able to see their last seen or whether they are online

Note: Keep in mind that it may also be possible that person may have configured privacy settings to hide these details or you may have chosen not to share your last seen under privacy settings. Because if you do not share your last seen with your contacts, you will also be unable to see other people’s last seen.

You can no longer see the profile picture of people who have blocked you

Note: It may also be possible that those people may have simply set their privacy settings to hide their profile picture.

Any messages sent to people who have blocked you will show one check mark, even after they unblock you

Note: It’s possible that their phone may be switched off for some reason or they might be facing issues with their network connection.

WhatsApp audio/video calls will not go through

Note: Even with the voice and video calls, it’s possible that their phone may be switched off for some reason or they might be experiencing network connection issues.

There are no particular methods to know whether someone who you want to text or call has blocked you on WhatsApp, except what we’ve just seen in this article. So, if you are still not sure if people have blocked you, place a regular call to them and find out, unless they have not blocked you over regular calls or SMS as well.