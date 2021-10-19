A few weeks back, WhatsApp launched its first stage of joinable calls. It is now enhancing this experience through integration to group chats. So, now if someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop off and re-join anytime if the call is still ongoing.

This feature could be useful to those who use WhatsApp a lot for group video or voice calls. There are times when you have to leave a call in between and later you don’t get the option to re-join the same call on WhatsApp. The company has noticed the same and has introduced the new feature.

“So, now group calls are contextual to your group chats and you can effortlessly join them right from the chat tab. With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups,” the company said.

One will also see a call info screen, where you will be able to see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. Additionally, if you hit ‘ignore,’ you will still be able to join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp.

The company has already started rolling out this feature to everyone. Here’s a quick look at how you can re-join calls.

How to join ongoing WhatsApp group calls

If you ignored a group voice or video call, then you will see the option to join the call directly from the group chat on WhatsApp. Users will see a notification, which will say the name of the group instead of participant names. As you can see in the above image, there will be a “Join” button on the top of the WhatsApp screen.