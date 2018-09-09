How to invest in Mutual Funds through Paytm

To invest in Mutual Funds using Paytm, you can use various factors and quick filters in order to discover the best investment option for you. To invest in Mutual Funds using Paytm, you can use various factors and quick filters in order to discover the best investment option for you.

How to invest in Mutual Funds? Well, Paytm now provides users with an option to make their investments in mutual funds using Paytm Money app and website. Mode of investment preferences is via SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) starting just at Rs 100. What’s more, the registration and KYC processes are paperless, unlike traditional means. Today we will show you how you can start investing in Mutual Funds via Paytm Money.

Setting up your account

Step 1: You may log onto Paytm Money website or download the Paytm Money app for your Android or iOS devices.

Step 2: Sign into your Paytm account using your login credentials such as the registered mobile number or e-mail address and password.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Apply for Access’.

Step 4: User will be put on a waitlist, which indicates that there are other people ahead of them in the registration for early access queue.

Step 5: To quicken the whole process, users can click on the option called ‘I Want Faster Access’ using the Paytm Money app.

Complete the KYC process

Step 1: Enter PAN card details to initiate KYC and fill mandatory details like your personal information, address proof, nominee and FATCA declarations, bank account details, etc.

Step 2: You need to upload your digital signature by either signing on their smartphone screen via the app or uploading an image of your signature.

Step 3: You need to upload your picture clearly showing your face and torso.

Step 4: As part of the KYC process, you have to upload a 5-second in-person verification (IPV) video wherein you clearly state your full name.

Once you complete the KYC process, you can start investing using Paytm Money.

Also Read: Paytm gets Rs 2,500-crore funding from Berkshire

Investing in Mutual Fund

Step 1: To invest in Mutual Funds using Paytm, you can use various factors and quick filters in order to discover the best investment option for you.

Step 2: Select your investment mode preference, i.e. SIP or one-time investment.

Note: Upon selecting SIP, one can view suggested dates to do monthly SIPs on the SIP calendar. Dates for SIPs are suggested based on historical performance of the fund. This way, you can get the best possible returns.

Step 3: Tap on the option ‘Proceed to Payment’ to make the transaction. Once the transaction is done, you can keep a tab on timelines of transactions and more.

That’s it, you are good to go. As always a word of caution – Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. (Do your research and) read the offer document carefully before investing.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd