How to install Windows 10 on a new PC using a USB drive

Back in the day, installing Windows to a new computer required you to transfer the files to a CD or DVD. With the advent of technology, installing Windows 10 is simpler now. You will need a USB flash drive and another computer with access to the internet to achieve the same. You can install Windows 10 to a new computer by downloading a copy of the installation files onto a USB flash drive. It is important to note that the USB flash drive will need to be 8GB or larger. Here is everything you should know.

Minimum System requirements

System requirements for running Windows 10 on your PC do not require you to have access to a powerful computer to get it up and running.

As far as the processor is concerned, you will need a computer with a 1 GHz or faster CPU. If you plan to install the 32-bit version of Windows 10, you will need at least 1 GB. On the other hand, you will need 2 GB for the 64-bit version of Windows 10.

Similarly you will need 16 GB or more free space on your hard drive for the 32-bit version of Windows 10 and at least 20 GB free storage or for 64-bit Windows 10.

Your computer needs to be compatible with DirectX 9 or later, with WDDM 1.0 drivers. As far as your display is concerned, it should support at least 800×600 pixels. While internet access is generally not required for setup, in some rare cases your computer needs a connection to the internet via Ethernet or Wi-Fi.

Note: While Windows 10 is free to install, you will need need to pay for an activation key to unlock all of its features once you get it running.

How to prepare your Windows 10 files for Installation

To set up your Windows installation files, you will need a Windows computer that’s connected to the internet. Once that’s

1. Plug in the USB drive (atleast 8GB RAM) to your computer.

2. Visit the Download Windows 10 website in a browser.

3. Scroll to the “Create Windows 10 installation media” option.

4. Click on the “Download tool now”.

5. After Windows 10 files are downloaded to your computer, run it and accept the license agreement.

6. On the “What do you want to do” page, click “Create installation media for another PC”.

7. Click on the “Next” option.

8. You can now customise the Windows 10 installation settings as per your liking.

9. On the “Choose which media to use” page, choose to burn the image to a “USB flash drive.”

10. Click on the “Next” option.

11. Windows will automatically find the USB drive and select it. In case you have more than USB device connected to your PC, choose the correct one, and then click “Next.”

12. The files will be copied to your USB flash drive.

13. Plug in the USB drive with the installation files into the computer you want to install Windows onto.

How to install Windows 10 using USB drive

You will need to change the boot order so that the PC will recognize the USB drive.

1. Switch on your computer and press the correct key to launch the UEFI or BIOS controls at startup – this is usually done by pressing F1, F2, Escape, or Delete as it starts.

2. Once the startup menu appears, locate the “boot” control menu and ensure your computer is configured to boot from USB. Then save the UEFI/BIOS and exit.

3. When the computer restarts, it will boot from the USB drive. The Windows 10 installation program should start automatically.

4. Follow the instructions to install Windows to your PC.

Note: You will need a license key to complete the Windows 10 setup. In case you don’t have a key yet, you can enter the key later after the files are installed.