How to hide and unhide chats in WhatsApp on Android, iOS

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platform globally. To keep ahead of the curve, the social media platform keeps on adding new features with updates. Even though it keeps on doing so, there are still a number of features that are missing like the ability to hide chats. Today we will detail a method, which you can use to hide a chat from the home screen of the app.

How to hide and unhide chats in WhatsApp on Android

Here's how you can hide chats in WhatsApp on Android by archiving them.

* Open up WhatsApp and look for the chat that you want to hide.

* After you have found the chat, long press it to select it.

* After the chat has been selected, click on the archive button, which is located on the top right corner to hide the chat.

* The hidden chat will be located below all of the chats on your smartphone inside of the archived chats.

* Now to unhide the chats, you need to open WhatsApp, scroll to the bottom of all the chats and open the archived tab.

* Inside of the archived tab, you will get to see all the chats that you have archived.

* Select the chat you want to unhide by long pressing it and then click on the unarchive chat button located on the top right corner.

How to hide and unhide chats in WhatsApp on iOS

Here's how you can hide chats in WhatsApp on iOS by archiving them.

* Open WhatsApp and find the chat which you want to hide.

* Now swipe on the chat from right to left, which will reveal a few options.

* Select the archive chat option, which will then remove the chat from the home screen.

* To unarchive the chat, go into the archive chats list, by pulling down on the chat screen and going into the archived chats menu.

* Now inside of the archived chats menu, swipe from right to left on the chat you want to unarchive and select the unarchive chat button.

Take note that both on Android and iOS, once you receive a message on an archived chat, the chat will get unarchived automatically and will be visible in the chat list.

