Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea: How to get a VIP phone number online

A lot of people want to get a VIP mobile number, which is unique and easy to remember like 9111111111. However, getting one in the open market is very difficult. These VIP numbers are made available inside of a sequence, which is released to the market in a batch. So for example, if a telecom service provider is to take out a new number batch from 9100000000 to 9200000000, it will only have a select number of VIP numbers like 9111111111.

Most such VIP numbers get picked up as soon as they hit the market by resellers, who sell them at a higher price. A lot of these resellers have now started selling such numbers online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to get VIP mobile number online

You can find many VIP mobile number providers online on their dedicated websites or via sites like Olx and Quikr. These sellers have a list of VIP numbers available with them. Go through the list and choose a number of your liking. After this, you will have to pay the specific amount asked for by the dealer. Dealers usually ask for Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 for basic VIP numbers. But the amount can even go into lakhs for premium VIP numbers.

After the payment is made, the dealer will send you a Unique Porting Code (UPC) for the number along with an invoice for the same. After getting the UPC, you can head over to any telecom service provider‘s service centre and provide them with the UPC and your documents. They will then provide you with a SIM for the number that will get activated within three days.

Take note, there are a lot of scammers posing as genuine sellers online. So before you purchase the number perform all necessary checks, including one where the person calls you from the VIP number.

If this is not the route you want to take, you can head over to the nearest service centre of any telecom provider and try your luck their to find if they have any good mobile numbers that you can snag.

