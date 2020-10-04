How to get free trials on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar+, Zee5

Netflix's subscription is the most expensive

Over the past few years, there have been various streaming platforms as people are watching more content on their smartphones, PCs, smart TVs etc. In the past six months, the demand for OTT content has increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic as theatres are closed and customers have resorted to watching movies, series at home. However, not everyone can buy or afford to splurge money on multiple subscriptions. On the other hand, few people want to try a subscription for a while to access whether it is worth the money they are paying for it. If you are one of the either, here’s a guide to how to get free trials or free content (if available) on the following streaming services.

Netflix

There is no free trial available for Netflix currently. However, you can have access to a handful of content from Netflix for free. You can simply type or copy this link in your web browser to watch the free content offered by the Californian streaming platform — https://www.netflix.com/in/watch-free. This option is only available for Android smartphones, laptops, and desktops only. You can’t access this on iOS devices (iPhones and iPads). Users can even access it on smart TVs but there is a catch. You will have to enter the website link in the browser available on the smart TV to watch the content.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video does offer a free trial for 30 days. If you are using it on desktop, you need to click on the three lines on the top left corner, scroll down and click on the help button followed by your account. Under ‘Member and subscriptions, you need to click on the ‘FreeTime Unlimited’. Then you need to choose the plan you want to get, enter the payment details and start your 30-day free trial. You can opt-out of it within 30 days otherwise money will be deducted from the card you entered.

Zee5

Currently, there is no Zee5 free trial available. However, you can access the non-premium free content on the Zee5 website or the app. The subscription starts at Rs 99 for a month going up to Rs 999 for a year.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar does not offer a free trial for the time being as well. But you can watch a lot of content for free as well but with lots of advertisements in between. You can get a month’s subscription of Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 299 per month going up to Rs 1,499 per year. There is also a Hotstar VIP subscription available which you can access by paying Rs 365 for a year.

