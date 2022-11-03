How to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar on your Vodafone-Idea number

Similar to Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has numerous plans that offer free access to video streaming services like Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar. In case you are looking for plans that include access to these OTT platforms, be sure to check out the plans mentioned below. In addition to access to these streaming services, Vi also gives benefits like free SonyLiv Premium subscription, access to international and domestic airport lounges, ZEE5 Premium subscription, access to Vi Movies and TV app and more.

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with free OTT apps

Vodafone offers six plans that offer free access to Disney+Hotstar mobile. The cheapest plan that gives you three months of free Disney+Hotstar mobile costs Rs 399 and gives you 2.5GB of mobile data per day along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days. The other plan that gives a one-year subscription to Disney+Hotstar mobile costs Rs 499, and offers benefits such as 2GB mobile data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 28-day validity. With these prepaid plans, you also get unlimited internet between 12 AM to 6 AM and weekend data rollover.

Also Read | How to claim free Netflix and Amazon Prime on your Jio mobile number

Vodafone-Idea Postpaid plans

When it comes to postpaid, Vodafone only has three plans that offer subscriptions to Disney+Hotstar mobile and Amazon Prime. The first one costs Rs 501 per month and gives users six-month access to Amazon Prime membership and a year-long subscription to Disney+Hotstar mobile. You also get 90 GB mobile data, unlimited voice calls and 3000 SMS per month.

The Rs 701 plan lets you access Amazon Prime for six months and a year long subscription to Disney+Hotstar. With this plan, you get unlimited mobile data, unlimited voice calls and 3000 SMS per month.

Lastly, the Vodafone RedX plan is priced at Rs 1,101 per month and gives one-year Disney+Hotstar membership and six months of Amazon Prime subscription. The RedX plan also offers additional benefits like 12-month SonyLiv Premium and ad-free Hungama music in the Vi app. With all the aforementioned postpaid plans, you also get VIP access to Vi Movies and TV app and ZEE5 Premium membership.

How to activate Amazon Prime membership

To activate your free Amazon Prime membership, you will need to download and install the Vi app.

1. Log in to the Vi app using your Vodafone number and head over to ‘My account’ and check the ‘Active plans and services’ section.

Advertisement

2. Now, if you haven’t installed the app, the page will take you to the Amazon Prime app store page where you can install the app.

3. Once you install the app, log in with your existing account or create a new one and the membership will be automatically activated.

How to activate Disney+Hotstar subscription

Activating Disney+Hotstar membership on your Vodafone-Idea number is pretty simple. Once you recharge your number with the plan that includes access to Disney+Hotstar, the membership is automatically activated.

Advertisement

All you need to do is install the mobile app or head over to the web version of the platform, enter your Vodafone-Idea number and the OTP that follows and it is done.