Liquor e-token system: How to get an e-token to purchase liquor in Delhi

In order to avoid such huge public gatherings, the Delhi government has launched a new e-token system. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre) In order to avoid such huge public gatherings, the Delhi government has launched a new e-token system. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

The on-going third stage of lockdown witnessed some relaxations when compared to the first and second. The lockdown 4.0 is said to be even more relaxing, details of which will be revealed before March 18. During the lockdown 3.0, the government allowed several liquor shops to operate. However, soon after, we saw a lot of people flocking towards these shops and queuing in long lines.

In order to avoid such huge public gatherings, the Delhi government launched a new e-token system. Under this e-token system, the government is letting people register and collect an e-token to purchase liquor from a nearby liquor shop. All liquor shops in Delhi have to follow this system and will not be allowed to sell alcohol to a person coming without a valid e-token.

People can register online to get an e-token, which will have an allotted time slot for them to purchase liquor. The token will also include the address of a specific shop where they can buy liquor. If the time range on the e-token expires then the holder will not be able to get alcohol from the shop.

How to get e-token to purchase liquor in Delhi

To get an e-token for purchasing liquor in Delhi you can follow the given steps:

* Open your web-browser on your device.

* Head over to qtoken.in. The website starts out with a disclaimer page, on which you need to tap on the ‘Apple for Liquor Purchase Token’ button.

* Now on the new page fill in your personal details and select the wine shop closest to your location.

Also Read: Liquor, apparel, electronics see boost in transactions in first week of May: Survey

* The website will then create an e-token for you.

* The e-token consists of a time window during which you will have to go and purchase your alcohol.

* You will need to carry the e-token along with you when you go to purchase liquor along with the government-issued ID you entered the details for on the token website.

Note: The website does not open up sometimes showing an Error with code 503. It is recommended that you reload the website a few times as that might bring up the page. Also have your details handy for faster checkout.

Also Read: Maharashtra starts e-tokens for buying liquor

According to the Delhi government currently, only160 liquor shops are operating in Delhi with a limit of 50 buyers per hour. The guidelines also state that one person can only purchase nine litres of liquor at a time or one beer case. Only five people will be allowed inside of a liquor shop at a time. Customers will be required to wear face masks to ensure the safety of everyone.

Liquor shops located inside of malls or shopping complexes will remain closed. Standalone shops will open from 9 AM to 6:30 PM. It is recommended to not step out of home until absolutely necessary.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd