Tips and tricks to get an early delivery slot on your next online grocery shopping

Lockdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put a lot of pressure on daily essential delivery services such as BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon, Flipkart, and others. In fact, the pressure has led several companies to move to delivering groceries at the doorstep such as Zomato, Uber and more. Given the surge in demand for daily essential products, it’s very difficult to get a slot when required, and even if there’s one available it’s after 4-5 days. If the slots are available the required items aren’t.

Although the situation has improved now and more slots are available compared to last month, but the problem of unavailability of slots still remains. Today we will discuss some tips you must follow to get a slot and order the daily essential items including everyday groceries, vegetables, fruits when you actually need it.

How to get an early slot on your next online grocery shopping

Don’t rely on one app. Try others

There are several grocery apps available on the Play store and App store. It’s a good idea to not rely or depend on only one app for ordering the daily essential products. Ensure to download a minimum of three-four apps — depending on the storage space available on your smartphone. Downloading more apps that deliver daily essential products will have you more options in hand. For instance, if one app doesn’t have slots or products you need, there are high chances of you getting them on some other apps.

Keep checking regularly

Slots are updated by the platform every now and then as per the demand in your area. So keeping a regular check at them is a good idea. You can maybe check back for slots on the apps you have downloaded on your phone every 2-3 hours. This will have you high chances to get a slot at some point in the day.

Try to order at night

The delivery apps often refill the slots when a new day starts, which is at 12AM. So it is a good idea to check for slots at night when the new ones are issued and the demand is also lower in comparison, given most order groceries during the day.

Try to opt for less popular brands, more chance to get

For instance, if you are planning to buy butter try for brands that are not very popularly known. However, you must check the reviews of the product first before adding them to the cart. Most consumers will go for brands that they have used before, you can try some new brands that aren’t as popular but equally good.

Avoid delaying orders till weekend, order on weekdays

Most have the tendency to make grocery purchases on weekends for the whole week. Avoid this. Instead, create a list of groceries you want and order them on a weekday. The rush will be much lower than on the weekend.

A smart shopping tip:

Be smart at online shopping. Instead of entering card details and other required information such as the delivery address, name at checkout have them pre-saved on the app. It’s safe. This will consume less time and chances of you placing the order before the slots are gone and items go out-of-stock will be more.

