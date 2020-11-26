How to watch Apple’s Original TV shows and movies on your PlayStation 4

The Apple TV app is available on Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Pitched against the likes of Netflix and Disney+, Apple TV+ is an ad-free streaming service that has gone better over the past year. The streaming service gives access to some big-scale shows and movies starring Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks. Though the content is not at par with what you get on Netflix, Apple TV+ does offer some good selection of shows to choose from, including The Morning Show and Tehran. While Apple TV+ can be accessed on a number of Apple devices and supported third-party smart TVs, the streaming service recently landed on the popular PlayStation 4.

Here is how to watch Apple’s popular original shows and movies on the PS4 game console.

How do I access the Apple TV app on the PS4?

Every major entertainment app can be accessed on the PS4, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, YouTube and Twitch, and now Apple TV is the latest app to come to the world’s most popular game console.

Please follow the steps below to directly watch your favorite Apple TV+ TV shows and movies on the PS4.

1.) Turn on your PS4, go to the home screen area of the console, and navigate to “TV & Video.”

2.) If you see Apple TV select it. If not installed, you will see a download button. Select “Download.”

3.) In case you don’t see an Apple TV icon, you need to go to the PlayStation Store. Press the PS button on your controller and go to “PlayStation Store”, then select “Apps” > “All Apps”, find “Apple TV” and click “Download.”

4.)Once the installation is complete, you will be able to see the Apple TV+ app.

How to start watching Apple TV+ on your PS4

Once the app is downloaded to your PS4, you can sign in and watch Apple TV+ content through Apple’s TV app. If you already an Apple TV+ subscriber, sign in with your Apple ID or create one if you don’t have one. The experience of watching Apple’s original shows and movies on the PS4 is familiar. Apple TV+ is incredibly easy to use and navigate. The Apple TV+ app also allows you to sign up for third-party services. The available Apple TV channels in India include Erosnow Select and Tastemade.

How much does Apple TV+ cost in India?

Apple TV+ costs only Rs 99 per month after a free seven-day trial. In case you are not aware, if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac, you will get one year of Apple TV+ for free. That’s not all. Apple TV+ is included, if you have recently subscribed to Apple One subscription bundle.

