How to avail Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus memberships ahead of festive season sales

With festive seasons, comes a slew of online sales by e-commerce giants, offering exciting deals and huge discounts. Both Amazon and Flipkart are about to commence their festive season sales in India from October 15, providing eye-catching offers to all of their premium customers.

While Amazon Prime users will be able to take benefit of the Great Indian Festival sale a day before the sale starts on October 17, Flipkart Plus users will get access to the sale 8 PM onwards on October 15 – four hours before the actual sale starts.

Here’s how you can get Amazon Prime or Flipkart Plus membership.

Amazon Prime membership can easily be availed by heading over to amazon.in/prime. There the user can opt-in for a monthly plan of Rs 199 with a 30-days free trial or a yearly plan priced at Rs 999. In the wake of the festive season, Amazon is also providing a 3-month youth offer at Rs 329 with a 50 per cent cashback. This offer is only eligible for youngsters between the age of 18-24 years. The age will be verified online by Amazon with the help on an age proof (Adhaar Card, Pan Card, Driving license and more).

On the other hand, Flipkart Plus membership can be activated only after earning 200 super coins in the last 12 months. Once the required coins are earned, Flipkart will allow you to turn on the Plus membership by clicking on the ‘Join Now’ button on its Plus membership page, the without the loss of any super coin. Flipkart provides 4 super coins to Plus members and 2 super coins to non-plus member on every Rs 100 spent during shopping. Plus members earn a maximum of 100 Super coins on every order, non-plus members earn a maximum amount of 50 coins per order.

Amazon Prime membership offers its users free delivery facility on all its eligible products along with two-hour express delivery on select pin codes. Moreover, it also provides access to its Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music platforms at no extra cost.

Flipkart Plus membership comes with free and fast delivery with early access to sales and superior customer support. Besides that, it also enables payment through super coins along with earn and exchange offer for super coins and extra discounts of up to 10 per cent on super coin payment.

